03:34 PM
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Russian spy claims Putin to be assassinated in Budapest in British intelligence plot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

Former SVR agent Andrey Bezrukov warned Vladimir Putin about a British plot to assassinate him in Budapest. He urged to move the meeting with Donald Trump to Dubai.

Russian spy claims Putin to be assassinated in Budapest in British intelligence plot

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received a "serious warning" from former SVR agent Andrei Bezrukov about an alleged British plot to assassinate him if he decides to go to Hungary to meet with Donald Trump. This is stated in the material of Express, writes UNN.

Details

Bezrukov called for the meeting to be moved to Dubai to avoid an "absolutely insidious operation" by the British.

"I have very, very serious concerns about Budapest," he said.

– he noted.

Bezrukov was exposed when the FBI arrested Russian glamour spy Anna Chapman, who was then a British citizen. Both were involved in a spy swap involving 10 Russian agents that same year.

Zelenskyy on Trump and Putin's meeting in Budapest: US President wants an end to the war20.10.25, 11:40 • 2404 views

Today, 65-year-old Bezrukov teaches at the Moscow Institute of International Relations and works as an advisor at Rosneft.

"The entire mentality of the British is such that if Putin does not exist, then there are no problems... first, Russia will collapse," Bezrukov said on Russian state television.

Russia "deeply and seriously preparing" for upcoming meeting with Trump - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia "deeply and seriously preparing" for upcoming meeting with Trump - Russian Foreign Ministry20.10.25, 05:47 • 4292 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Dubai
Donald Trump
Hungary
Budapest