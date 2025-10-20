Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received a "serious warning" from former SVR agent Andrei Bezrukov about an alleged British plot to assassinate him if he decides to go to Hungary to meet with Donald Trump. This is stated in the material of Express, writes UNN.

Details

Bezrukov called for the meeting to be moved to Dubai to avoid an "absolutely insidious operation" by the British.

"I have very, very serious concerns about Budapest," he said. – he noted.

Bezrukov was exposed when the FBI arrested Russian glamour spy Anna Chapman, who was then a British citizen. Both were involved in a spy swap involving 10 Russian agents that same year.

Today, 65-year-old Bezrukov teaches at the Moscow Institute of International Relations and works as an advisor at Rosneft.

"The entire mentality of the British is such that if Putin does not exist, then there are no problems... first, Russia will collapse," Bezrukov said on Russian state television. Russia "deeply and seriously preparing" for upcoming meeting with Trump - Russian Foreign Ministry

