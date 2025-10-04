Iran considers changing capital amid water crisis in Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran can no longer withstand the resource burden. Due to water scarcity, reduced precipitation, and land subsidence, the authorities are considering relocating the Iranian capital to the south, closer to the Persian Gulf, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to the publication, on Thursday, Masoud Pezeshkian stated that last year, during a visit to Hormozgan province, located on the coast of the Persian Gulf opposite Dubai, he presented this proposal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He acknowledged that the idea received much criticism but argued that the resource crisis is so deep that Iran is now obliged to relocate the capital.

"This region is located on the coast of the Persian Gulf and provides direct access to open waters and the development of trade and economic relations. If we have a different view of the opportunities of this region, we can create a very prosperous and developed region. It is not enough to simply accept the current situation and not develop a scientific, accurate, and fundamental map for the future," Pezeshkian said.

"The problems the country is currently facing require us to direct the path of development towards the Persian Gulf. Tehran, Karaj, and Qazvin are now facing a water crisis, and this crisis is not easy to solve," he added.

"Last year, precipitation was 140 mm, while the standard is 260 mm; this means that precipitation decreased by approximately 50-60%. This year, the situation is just as critical. The decrease in water behind dams, the drying up of some wells, and the high cost of transporting water from other areas all indicate the need for a change in approach. If we want to transport water from this area to Tehran, the cost per cubic meter will be up to 4 euros," the country's president continued.

According to some recent estimates, precipitation in 2025 will be slightly less than 100 mm, the publication writes.

Tehran has a population of over 10 million people and consumes almost a quarter of Iran's water resources. Previous presidents have raised the issue of relocating the capital, including Hassan Rouhani, who even developed a plan with options for action.

Tehran's dams usually provided 70% of the capital's water, with the remaining 30% coming from underground resources. However, low precipitation and increased evaporation have reduced the share of dams and increased pressure on groundwater.

"Development without considering the impact on resources and costs will lead to nothing but destruction. In some areas, the land is subsiding by up to 30 cm per year. This is a catastrophe that shows that the water beneath our feet is being depleted," Pezeshkian concluded.

