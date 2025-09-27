Iran accelerated the construction of an underground military facility near the nuclear complex

$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM • 25352 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 48281 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 23103 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 23172 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 25130 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 22724 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 39354 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 43028 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46982 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29240 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Denmark to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package of 400 million euros - Ministry of Defense of the countrySeptember 26, 05:42 PM • 4380 views
Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swiftSeptember 26, 06:02 PM • 5304 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 6756 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhoto10:52 PM • 8796 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS12:17 AM • 3278 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 48320 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 30664 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 39371 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 43042 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46995 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 25353 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 29026 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 34667 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 37323 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 45073 views
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope
The New York Times
Iran accelerated the construction of an underground military facility near the nuclear complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Iran has significantly accelerated the construction of a fortified underground facility near the Natanz nuclear complex, indicating a resumption of its nuclear program. Satellite images show increased security and increased work at the facility, which could be used for uranium enrichment.

Iran accelerated the construction of an underground military facility near the nuclear complex

Iran has significantly accelerated the construction of a fortified underground facility near the nuclear complex in Natanz. Satellite images indicate that Tehran has not abandoned its nuclear program, but is likely resuming it, while simultaneously strengthening the protection of key facilities from possible airstrikes. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to a study of satellite images, construction work is underway at a facility in the Zagros mountain range, approximately 1.5 km south of the nuclear complex in Natanz, which was attacked by Israeli and American forces in June.

It is noted that the exact purpose of the facility is unknown. IAEA inspectors have never visited it, and the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran refused to answer questions about this location. According to analysts, the underground halls on "Kirk Mountain" can reach a depth of up to 100 meters, which makes them more protected than the facility in Fordow.

Although Iran stated in 2020 that a centrifuge production plant was planned here, the size and depth of the tunnels raise doubts among experts. They suggest that the facility could be used for secret uranium enrichment or as a safe storage for uranium stockpiles close to weapons-grade.

According to three experts on the Iranian nuclear program who analyzed satellite images, three key signs of intensified work were identified:

  • the security perimeter has been strengthened (since the end of June, 1200 meters of protective wall have been built and a new road has been laid along it);
    • the structures at the entrance to the tunnel have been reinforced;
      • the volume of excavated rock has increased.

        The presence of dump trucks, trailers and other heavy equipment... indicates the continuation of construction and expansion of the underground facility

        - said Joseph Rogers, an employee of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

        "The administration will continue to monitor any attempts by Iran to restart its nuclear program. As President Trump has stated, he will never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

        According to IAEA reports, before the Israeli strikes on June 13, Iran had accumulated almost 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is just a step away from the 90% needed to create nuclear weapons. The location of these stockpiles remains unknown.

        Recall

        Russia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran. This happened during a meeting between Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami in Moscow.

        Iran 'will not yield to pressure' on nuclear issue - Khamenei23.09.25, 21:15 • 3356 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        News of the World
        Electricity
        Rafael Grossi
        International Atomic Energy Agency
        The Washington Post
        Donald Trump
        Iran