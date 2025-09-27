Iran accelerated the construction of an underground military facility near the nuclear complex

Iran has significantly accelerated the construction of a fortified underground facility near the nuclear complex in Natanz. Satellite images indicate that Tehran has not abandoned its nuclear program, but is likely resuming it, while simultaneously strengthening the protection of key facilities from possible airstrikes. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to a study of satellite images, construction work is underway at a facility in the Zagros mountain range, approximately 1.5 km south of the nuclear complex in Natanz, which was attacked by Israeli and American forces in June.

It is noted that the exact purpose of the facility is unknown. IAEA inspectors have never visited it, and the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran refused to answer questions about this location. According to analysts, the underground halls on "Kirk Mountain" can reach a depth of up to 100 meters, which makes them more protected than the facility in Fordow.

Although Iran stated in 2020 that a centrifuge production plant was planned here, the size and depth of the tunnels raise doubts among experts. They suggest that the facility could be used for secret uranium enrichment or as a safe storage for uranium stockpiles close to weapons-grade.

According to three experts on the Iranian nuclear program who analyzed satellite images, three key signs of intensified work were identified:

the security perimeter has been strengthened (since the end of June, 1200 meters of protective wall have been built and a new road has been laid along it);

the structures at the entrance to the tunnel have been reinforced;

the volume of excavated rock has increased.

The presence of dump trucks, trailers and other heavy equipment... indicates the continuation of construction and expansion of the underground facility - said Joseph Rogers, an employee of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"The administration will continue to monitor any attempts by Iran to restart its nuclear program. As President Trump has stated, he will never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

According to IAEA reports, before the Israeli strikes on June 13, Iran had accumulated almost 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is just a step away from the 90% needed to create nuclear weapons. The location of these stockpiles remains unknown.

Recall

Russia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran. This happened during a meeting between Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami in Moscow.

Iran 'will not yield to pressure' on nuclear issue - Khamenei