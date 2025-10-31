$42.080.01
Sanctioned yacht of Russian oligarch sold to family of Donald Trump's partner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

The 106-meter superyacht Amadea, which belonged to sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, was sold at auction on September 10. The new owner is the family of billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a business partner of US President Donald Trump.

Sanctioned yacht of Russian oligarch sold to family of Donald Trump's partner

The superyacht Amadea, belonging to the sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, was acquired by the family of billionaire and business partner of US President Donald Trump, Hussain Sajwani. The vessel was sold at auction by decision of the American authorities, UNN reports with reference to Moscow Times and Verstka.

Details

The 106-meter superyacht Amadea, which belonged to the Russian sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, was sold at auction on September 10 by decision of the US authorities. The new owner of the yacht is the family of billionaire and business partner of US President Donald Trump, Hussain Sajwani.

Amadea is registered in the British Virgin Islands by the company Beyond Holdings Group. Until March 2025, Beyond Holdings Group was called AHS Four Company.

The new company that bought Amadea is registered in the Executive Heights office complex in the Barsha Heights area (Dubai) - a building owned by the Damac group. The abbreviation AHS probably stands for Abbas Hussain Sajwani. Yacht portals feature the company AHS Four Company Yacht, which was associated with the 66-meter yacht AHS. It belonged to Abbas Hussain Sajwani, a member of the board of directors of the developer Damac Properties and the son of Hussain Sajwani.

- the investigation material states.

Reference

The yacht Amadea was arrested in May 2022 in Fiji at the request of the US due to sanctions against Suleiman Kerimov - a Russian oligarch, billionaire and politician who has close ties with Putin's regime. The yacht was towed to the southwestern US, to San Diego in the Southern California region.

In June 2025, a federal court in New York allowed its sale. In September, the vessel was put up for auction. The cost of the yacht could reach $300 million, but independent experts lowered its estimate to $230 million.

The final price of the deal is not disclosed.

Regarding the construction of the yacht itself, Amadea was built by the German shipbuilding company Lürssen. It has on board:

  • six decks;
    • swimming pool;
      • jacuzzi;
        • two SPA areas;
          • cinema;
            • conference hall;
              • gym;
                • wine cellar;
                  • aquarium.

                    The main decoration of Amadea is considered to be a unique Pleyel grand piano, hand-painted and inlaid with 24-carat gold.

                    - stated in the material of Russian publications.

                    Recall

                    Owning superyachts has become a calling card for billionaires. Such vessels are often equipped with missile defense systems, but at the same time have many additions for entertaining guests in the form of dance floors, swimming pools and spas. About the most expensive yachts in the world in the UNN material.

                    Ihor Telezhnikov

                    News of the World
                    Sanctions
                    Dubai
                    Donald Trump
                    United States