Porsche unveiled the unique Panamera Sonderwunsch with an exclusive "dream design"

Porsche has unveiled the unique Panamera Sonderwunsch – a custom-made model with an exclusive design both inside and out. The interior resembles a combination of a limousine and a sports sedan, emphasizing the owner's individuality and luxury. This was reported by AutoBlog, writes UNN.

Details

True automotive luxury, according to experts, lies not in standard solutions, but in the ability to realize one's own vision: from the color of the leather to the details of the interior. This is exactly what the new Panamera Sonderwunsch embodies, demonstrating Porsche's attention to the smallest nuances.

The interior of the Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch embodies our passion for bringing each customer's personal dream to life with the utmost precision and attention to detail. – said Alexandra Fabig, Vice President of Individualization and Classic Models at the company.

Particular attention is drawn to the color scheme of the interior: a gradient from black to metallic red "Sunset" adorns the central parts of the seats, trunk shelves, and document folder. The unique Avium Metallic shade is used on the trim of the center console, switches, and Sport Chrono details. Door handles, speaker grilles on the door panels, and seat trim are also made in this color, creating a harmonious unity of interior and exterior.

The Porsche Panamera Sonderwunsch was chosen to participate in the Porsche Festival in Dubai, demonstrating a combination of individuality, style, and technical excellence.

