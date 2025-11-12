Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy

$41.960.02
Exclusive
07:33 AM
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Popular news
Popular news
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNS November 11, 11:51 PM
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffs November 12, 01:24 AM
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky direction November 12, 02:27 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey 06:57 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season 07:09 AM
Dates: benefits and harms 08:20 AM
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana November 11, 01:27 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector November 11, 01:01 PM
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey 06:57 AM
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner November 11, 08:35 PM
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million November 11, 02:28 PM
Brent Crude

Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Sonder, a Marriott partner, declared bankruptcy, leading to the sudden eviction of guests worldwide. Their belongings ended up in hallways or plastic bags.

Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy

Marriott's partner company, Sonder, a network specializing in short-term apartment rentals, has declared bankruptcy. As a result, hotel guests worldwide were abruptly evicted in the middle of their stays, and in some cases, their belongings ended up in hallways or plastic bags.

This was reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Sonder, once valued at over $1 billion and considered a competitor to Airbnb, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation on Monday after Marriott International terminated its licensing agreement. This forced the company to cease operations immediately.

The partnership between Marriott and Sonder was established in 2024 – at which point the company rebranded as Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy, allowing its rooms to be booked through the Marriott website. However, technical difficulties reportedly arose between the companies regarding the integration of booking systems, leading to a "sharp decline in revenue."

Sonder's acting CEO, Janice Sears, stated:

We are devastated to have reached a point where liquidation is the only viable path forward.

Sonder's closure caused chaos among customers in cities from Boston to Dubai. On Sunday, many guests received notices to vacate their rooms immediately – even those who had bookings for several more days.

TikTok user Avery from Edmonton shared a video of herself dragging a suitcase through the snow in Montreal, writing:

Trying to keep my composure while dragging my luggage after Marriott and Sonder hotels broke up on a random Sunday.

Another couple, Minjun and Kevin, said they were "kicked out of their Sonder hotel booking in New York" which they had made through Marriott. Caitlyn Caralle noted on X:

Received an eviction notice with less than 24 hours' notice. I'm lucky because my trip ended today, but what are others doing?

Paul Strack, a 63-year-old businessman from Arkansas, said that upon returning to his apartment in Boston, he found his belongings packed in the hallway:.

They took everything – clothes, computers, electronics. Some were put in suitcases, some in plastic bags.

Steve McGraw, who holds elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy program, reported that he and his wife were evicted in the middle of a 17-day stay in New York.

We had to spend a few more thousand dollars to find a new place. It was very disruptive.

– he said.

Sonder's bankruptcy and the termination of its partnership with Marriott have led to widespread chaos in hotels worldwide. Guests were left without accommodation in the middle of their travels, and employees were left without jobs. Marriott has not yet released a public explanation, and Sonder representatives stated that liquidation is the only way out of the financial crisis.

Recall

European hotels have filed a class-action lawsuit against Booking.com over forced pricing policies from 2004 to 2024. The lawsuit is supported by over 30 national hotel associations and will be heard in the Netherlands.

Alla Kiosak

