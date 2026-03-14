Trump administration rejected allies' proposals to end war with Iran - Media

The administration of US President Donald Trump has rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies to initiate diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war with Iran, which began two weeks ago with a massive American-Israeli air strike. This was reported by Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the situation, according to UNN.

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Iran, for its part, rejected the possibility of a ceasefire until the end of US and Israeli strikes, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters, adding that several countries had tried to mediate a settlement of the conflict.

The publication notes that the lack of interest from Washington and Tehran indicates that both sides are set for a protracted conflict, even though the expanding war is leading to civilian casualties, and Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz is leading to a sharp rise in oil prices.

Trump said the war with Iran would end when he felt it “in his bones”

US strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub, on Friday evening underscored Trump's determination to continue the military offensive. Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and threatened to intensify attacks on neighboring countries.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, mostly in Iran, and led to the largest disruption in oil supplies in history, as maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported, has completely stopped.

Iran states that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to enemies"