Iran states that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to enemies"

The Strait of Hormuz is closed only to tankers and vessels belonging to Iran's enemies and adversaries. This is reported by Sky News with reference to Iranian state media, according to UNN.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi promised to attack the facilities of American companies in the region if his energy infrastructure is attacked.

Two Indian-flagged tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz - Media

Aragchi added that Iran would act cautiously and avoid attacking populated areas.

Trump hopes 'many countries' will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz