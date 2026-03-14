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Iran states that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to enemies"

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 • 1734 views

Tehran has restricted passage through the strait for hostile vessels. Minister Araghchi promises strikes on American companies in case of attacks on Iran's energy grid.

Iran states that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to enemies"

The Strait of Hormuz is closed only to tankers and vessels belonging to Iran's enemies and adversaries. This is reported by Sky News with reference to Iranian state media, according to UNN.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi promised to attack the facilities of American companies in the region if his energy infrastructure is attacked.

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Aragchi added that Iran would act cautiously and avoid attacking populated areas.

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