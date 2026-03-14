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Trump hopes 'many countries' will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Donald Trump expects many countries to contribute ships to guard the strait. The US plans to bomb the coastline and destroy Iranian warships.

Trump hopes 'many countries' will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump claims in a post on Truth Social that "many countries" will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports.

Details

The US President says he hopes that among them will be Great Britain, China, France, Japan, South Korea.

Meanwhile, the United States will mercilessly bomb the coastline and constantly shoot down Iranian boats and ships. One way or another, we will soon have the Strait of Hormuz 

- Trump emphasized.

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