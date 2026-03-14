Two Indian-flagged tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz - Media

Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz. This was stated by the representative of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Jaiswal said that the two vessels were carrying liquefied petroleum gas, heading to India.

G7 leaders urged Trump to end the war with Iran as soon as possible and unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

The head of the Indian Foreign Ministry did not specify where exactly the tankers "Shivalik" and "Nanda Devi" came from.

The publication notes that the important strait is practically closed due to the US and Israel's war with Iran.

Trump hopes 'many countries' will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz