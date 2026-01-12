$43.080.09
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Norway to provide Ukraine with $400 million in aid - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Norway will allocate a $400 million aid package to Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, "this is very important and will truly support our people."

Norway to provide Ukraine with $400 million in aid - Zelenskyy

Norway will allocate an aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked Norway and personally Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for all the support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and for the country's active participation in the Coalition of the Willing.

One of the key topics of discussion was the energy situation in Ukraine. The President informed about daily Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities.

We are grateful to Norway and the people of your country for such great support throughout this year. Seven billion just for military support, as well as other projects. We are very grateful for your support after our truly great challenges with energy. Thank you for your energy package. And we are grateful for today's decision. The Minister informed me about an important decision - 400 million dollars 

- said Zelenskyy.

Add

During the meeting, special attention was paid to diplomatic work to achieve a lasting peace. The Head of State noted the importance of approving the Paris Declaration and called it a strong political signal from partners regarding the provision of reliable security guarantees to Ukraine.  

The President and the Foreign Minister also discussed Norway's participation in the PURL initiative, which allows purchasing missiles for air defense, including for NASAMS systems, and the importance of its further development.

In addition, prospects for joint weapons production and other projects in the field of military cooperation were discussed.

Norway is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire12.01.26, 15:18 • 2362 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Jonas Gahr Støre
Espen Bart Eide
NASAMS
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine