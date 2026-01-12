Norway is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 5978 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 19419 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 26237 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 25488 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 34449 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 40741 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35596 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32682 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66850 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41214 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 14309 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 18156 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 22157 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 15533 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 10009 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 10821 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 19419 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 16331 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 22948 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66850 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 26212 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 22639 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 29198 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31623 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87675 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian

Norway is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced Norway's readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire. This is intended to ensure long-term peace but requires coordination with partners.

Norway is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire

Norway has declared its readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached. Currently, the parties are still agreeing on a number of details. This was announced by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Espen Barth Eide, the provision of security guarantees is possible immediately after a ceasefire. At the same time, this requires agreement between European partners, Ukraine, and the United States. The minister also emphasized that such guarantees should ensure long-term peace for Ukraine, and Norway is ready to facilitate this process.

We will provide security guarantees as soon as a ceasefire is reached, because after that Ukraine will have long-term peace and we will contribute to this, but there are still details that need to be discussed not only between us, but also within Europe, the entire European community, Ukraine, and also the USA.

- says the official.

At the same time, the head of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry emphasized that security guarantees are important not only for Ukraine.

We know that this is important for Ukraine, it will also send an important message to Russia that it must understand that peace after a ceasefire will last: economic, military, political.

- emphasized Espen Barth Eide.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the readiness of a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine for finalization with Donald Trump. The Ukrainian side also discussed with partners possible options for ending the war.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Espen Bart Eide
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine