Norway is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire

Norway has declared its readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached. Currently, the parties are still agreeing on a number of details. This was announced by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Espen Barth Eide, the provision of security guarantees is possible immediately after a ceasefire. At the same time, this requires agreement between European partners, Ukraine, and the United States. The minister also emphasized that such guarantees should ensure long-term peace for Ukraine, and Norway is ready to facilitate this process.

We will provide security guarantees as soon as a ceasefire is reached, because after that Ukraine will have long-term peace and we will contribute to this, but there are still details that need to be discussed not only between us, but also within Europe, the entire European community, Ukraine, and also the USA. - says the official.

At the same time, the head of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry emphasized that security guarantees are important not only for Ukraine.

We know that this is important for Ukraine, it will also send an important message to Russia that it must understand that peace after a ceasefire will last: economic, military, political. - emphasized Espen Barth Eide.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the readiness of a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine for finalization with Donald Trump. The Ukrainian side also discussed with partners possible options for ending the war.