A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Fire engulfed the Ukrainian heritage village-museum in Canada: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

On April 18, a fire broke out near the Ukrainian cultural heritage village in Canada, which spread to its structures. The fire was brought under control the same day after evacuation and road closures.

Fire engulfed the Ukrainian heritage village-museum in Canada: what is known

A fire occurred in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village in Canada, the
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the province of Alberta reported, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the fire occurred on April 18. Initially, grass ignited east of Elk Island National Park, beyond the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

"The RCMP can confirm that the fire spread to structures within the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village," the report states.

Due to the fire, a local highway was closed. Evacuation was carried out from nearby houses.

The fire warning ended on April 18 at 9:50 PM local time. "The fire is now under control. The evacuation order has been lifted," the report said.

23.08.23, 01:57 • 2609023 views

For reference

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum located 80 km east of the city of Edmonton in the Kalyna Country eco-cultural area, which, thanks to heritage interpreters dressed in period-appropriate clothing, recreates the life and customs of pioneers in east-central Alberta. It demonstrates the life of Ukrainians in Canada between 1892 and 1930: authentic houses and dwellings of these Ukrainian colonist pioneers were moved from the surrounding areas to the museum and gradually restored according to the era of the early 20th century.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Canada
