Fire engulfed the Ukrainian heritage village-museum in Canada: what is known

A fire occurred in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village in Canada, the

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the province of Alberta reported, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the fire occurred on April 18. Initially, grass ignited east of Elk Island National Park, beyond the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

"The RCMP can confirm that the fire spread to structures within the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village," the report states.

Due to the fire, a local highway was closed. Evacuation was carried out from nearby houses.

The fire warning ended on April 18 at 9:50 PM local time. "The fire is now under control. The evacuation order has been lifted," the report said.

For reference

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum located 80 km east of the city of Edmonton in the Kalyna Country eco-cultural area, which, thanks to heritage interpreters dressed in period-appropriate clothing, recreates the life and customs of pioneers in east-central Alberta. It demonstrates the life of Ukrainians in Canada between 1892 and 1930: authentic houses and dwellings of these Ukrainian colonist pioneers were moved from the surrounding areas to the museum and gradually restored according to the era of the early 20th century.