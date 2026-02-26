$43.240.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Social network

"Without the aggressor's accountability, peace will not be lasting; Crimea must return to Ukraine" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that condoning Russia's aggression in 2014 led to a full-scale war. Just peace is only possible with Russia's accountability and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that condoning Russian aggression in 2014 became a prerequisite for a full-scale war, and a just and lasting peace is possible only if Russia is held accountable and Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that the world already had negative experience ignoring aggression when Russia occupied Crimea, and the international community effectively failed to react appropriately.

When we say that the aggressor should not receive any reward for the war for peace to be truly lasting, everyone must understand: these are not just words. The world, unfortunately, already had the opportunity to verify this 12 years ago

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

According to him, it was the world's reaction to the events in Crimea that created a sense of impunity in the Kremlin.

Russia's war against Ukraine began with the occupation of our Crimea, and the world effectively turned a blind eye to it. The leaders at the time were not interested in the rallies and resistance in Crimea and Ukraine's feelings in general. The world advised Ukraine to remain silent

- stated the President.

He emphasized that such a position by the West became a signal for Putin.

That is why Putin believed that he could afford a much larger war and a tougher confrontation with the West

- noted Zelenskyy.

The President reminded that every year on February 26, on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, Ukraine honors those who did not accept Russian aggression and emphasizes key lessons for the whole world.

We insist that the aggressor's responsibility for the war is one of the security guarantees, one of the strongest prerequisites for lasting peace

- he stressed.

The head of state thanked international partners for supporting Ukraine and participating in the Crimean Platform and other initiatives that keep the issue of Crimea on the world agenda.

Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine resist Russian repression in Crimea, helps us bring people back from captivity, and prevents the occupation regime from strengthening

- noted the President.

He emphasized that the Russian presence on the peninsula brings only war and instability.

The Russian presence on our peninsula serves only war and nothing more. Peace must prevail, and therefore, Crimea is Ukraine, and the world must invariably recognize this fact

- concluded Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea that the peninsula was, is, and will be Ukrainian.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Ukraine