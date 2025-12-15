$42.190.08
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
Publications
Exclusives
Child trafficking under the guise of surrogacy: a member of a criminal organization extradited from Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 172 views

A member of a criminal organization suspected of human trafficking under the guise of surrogacy has been extradited from Germany. The suspect, an administrator of a medical clinic, recruited women for the illegal export of newborns abroad.

Child trafficking under the guise of surrogacy: a member of a criminal organization extradited from Germany

A member of a large criminal organization, suspected of human trafficking under the guise of surrogacy programs, has been extradited to Ukraine from Germany. The extradition was secured by the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect, a resident of Kharkiv, worked as an administrator at a medical clinic. According to the investigation, she participated in recruiting women, mostly from the Kharkiv region, who were misled. The women were assured that they were carrying children for married couples. However, after childbirth, they were blackmailed and forced to register the newborns in their own names for subsequent illegal export abroad.

Sold Ukrainian children abroad under the guise of "holidays": three people received suspicion notices09.12.25, 15:06 • 3140 views

The investigation established that the organization included 12 people, including heads of medical clinics in Kyiv and Kharkiv, managers, and a lawyer. They had been selling newborns to foreigners from countries where surrogacy is prohibited for a long time. 

Head of "Family Commonwealth" detained in Moscow and accused of child trafficking03.11.25, 18:48 • 3514 views

The cost of "services" ranged from 50,000 to 70,000 euros per child, while surrogate mothers were paid about 12,000 euros.

In August 2023, all participants were notified of suspicion. The extradited suspect and three other accomplices were placed on an international wanted list.

A resident of Sumy region tried to sell a baby for 30 thousand dollars: what the court decided29.08.25, 12:55 • 3713 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv