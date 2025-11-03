$42.080.01
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 9372 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 13034 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 15255 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 15643 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24565 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 15380 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 14723 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28398 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33178 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29735 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
Head of "Family Commonwealth" detained in Moscow and accused of child trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Iryna Rudnytska, head of the pro-regime organization "Family Commonwealth," was detained in Moscow on charges of child trafficking. Among her wards are minors illegally removed from the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Mariupol.

Head of "Family Commonwealth" detained in Moscow and accused of child trafficking

In Moscow, Iryna Rudnytska, the head of the pro-regime organization "Sodruzhestvo Semei" (Commonwealth of Families), has been detained and accused of "child trafficking." Among the children under her care are minors illegally removed from the occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media, including TASS, writes UNN.

Details

Russian law enforcement officers arrested Iryna Rudnytska, the head of a Moscow Oblast organization for "protecting family values" and an adoptive mother of twelve children, including children taken from Mariupol. According to TASS, a criminal case was opened in August, and two other individuals were detained along with Rudnytska. All of them are being prosecuted under the article on trafficking of minors.

Deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukraine managed to return pupils of the Novopetrivka special school31.10.25, 17:46 • 4631 view

Rudnytska became known after the story of Bohdan Yermokhin, a teenager from Mariupol who tried to return to Ukraine but was detained by Russian security forces and summoned to the military enlistment office. Only after public outcry was the young man handed over to Kyiv on his 18th birthday.

Another girl, taken from Mariupol in 2022, remains under Rudnytska's care.

Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupation27.10.25, 19:11 • 20759 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv