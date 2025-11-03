Head of "Family Commonwealth" detained in Moscow and accused of child trafficking

In Moscow, Iryna Rudnytska, the head of the pro-regime organization "Sodruzhestvo Semei" (Commonwealth of Families), has been detained and accused of "child trafficking." Among the children under her care are minors illegally removed from the occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media, including TASS, writes UNN.

Details

Russian law enforcement officers arrested Iryna Rudnytska, the head of a Moscow Oblast organization for "protecting family values" and an adoptive mother of twelve children, including children taken from Mariupol. According to TASS, a criminal case was opened in August, and two other individuals were detained along with Rudnytska. All of them are being prosecuted under the article on trafficking of minors.

Deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukraine managed to return pupils of the Novopetrivka special school

Rudnytska became known after the story of Bohdan Yermokhin, a teenager from Mariupol who tried to return to Ukraine but was detained by Russian security forces and summoned to the military enlistment office. Only after public outcry was the young man handed over to Kyiv on his 18th birthday.

Another girl, taken from Mariupol in 2022, remains under Rudnytska's care.

Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupation