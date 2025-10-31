Deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukraine managed to return pupils of the Novopetrivka special school

Ukraine has managed to return a group of children and teenagers – pupils of the Novopetrivka special school in Mykolaiv region – who were deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

A group of Ukrainian children and teenagers – pupils of the Novopetrivka special school in Mykolaiv region, deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion – has been successfully returned as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. - Yermak reported.

Details

The Head of the President's Office reminded that during the occupation of part of Mykolaiv region in 2022, Russian military deported children from the Novopetrivka specialized school in Mykolaiv region. Among the abducted children were also orphans and children deprived of parental care.

The director of the institution tried her best to protect the girls and boys from the occupiers. She refused to move to temporarily occupied Crimea and looked for ways to evacuate the children towards the territory controlled by Ukraine. Learning about this, the occupiers came with threats and, accompanied by a special unit of Rosgvardia in military vehicles of the "Tiger" type, forcibly moved the children to the left bank of Kherson region, and then through occupied Crimea, and by train to the Russian Federation – to Anapa.

The children have come a long way to finally be in Ukraine. In the future, they will undergo a process of reintegration and education in Ukrainian educational institutions - Yermak summarized.

