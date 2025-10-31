$42.080.01
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 13001 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18435 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 29864 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 17399 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 30859 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 16694 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20124 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 25319 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14846 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
Deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukraine managed to return pupils of the Novopetrivka special school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

Ukraine managed to return a group of children and adolescents from the Novopetrivka special school in Mykolaiv Oblast, who were deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The children were forcibly taken through Crimea to Anapa after the director refused to move them to occupied Crimea.

Deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukraine managed to return pupils of the Novopetrivka special school

Ukraine has managed to return a group of children and teenagers – pupils of the Novopetrivka special school in Mykolaiv region – who were deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

A group of Ukrainian children and teenagers – pupils of the Novopetrivka special school in Mykolaiv region, deported to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion – has been successfully returned as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

- Yermak reported.

Details

The Head of the President's Office reminded that during the occupation of part of Mykolaiv region in 2022, Russian military deported children from the Novopetrivka specialized school in Mykolaiv region. Among the abducted children were also orphans and children deprived of parental care.

The director of the institution tried her best to protect the girls and boys from the occupiers. She refused to move to temporarily occupied Crimea and looked for ways to evacuate the children towards the territory controlled by Ukraine. Learning about this, the occupiers came with threats and, accompanied by a special unit of Rosgvardia in military vehicles of the "Tiger" type, forcibly moved the children to the left bank of Kherson region, and then through occupied Crimea, and by train to the Russian Federation – to Anapa.

The children have come a long way to finally be in Ukraine. In the future, they will undergo a process of reintegration and education in Ukrainian educational institutions 

- Yermak summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Ukraine