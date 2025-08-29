$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 17352 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 18605 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 27322 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 51588 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58127 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 133027 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69109 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78152 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113412 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
A resident of Sumy region tried to sell a baby for 30 thousand dollars: what the court decided

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The unfortunate mother was sentenced to 4 years in prison for attempting to sell a baby. She received an advance payment but was detained while transferring the main sum.

A resident of Sumy region tried to sell a baby for 30 thousand dollars: what the court decided

In Sumy region, a mother was sentenced to 4 years in prison for attempting to sell her infant for 30 thousand US dollars. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A 35-year-old resident of Sumy region was found guilty of an attempted trafficking of a minor child. The court established that in early 2025, the woman, who was in late pregnancy, began looking for people willing to buy her unborn child for 30 thousand dollars.

After the birth of the girl on May 1 of this year, she agreed to hand over the infant to a resident of the Bilopillia community. She also offered to arrange fictitious paternity.

She initially received an advance payment of 1 thousand US dollars, and was detained while transferring the main part of the funds. In court, she admitted her guilt and asked not to be punished severely.

Recall

In Kharkiv Oblast, a man was detained who tried to sell weapons and explosives. A Kalashnikov assault rifle, F-1 and M-67 grenade bodies, and two fuses were seized from him.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast