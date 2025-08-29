A resident of Sumy region tried to sell a baby for 30 thousand dollars: what the court decided

In Sumy region, a mother was sentenced to 4 years in prison for attempting to sell her infant for 30 thousand US dollars. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

A 35-year-old resident of Sumy region was found guilty of an attempted trafficking of a minor child. The court established that in early 2025, the woman, who was in late pregnancy, began looking for people willing to buy her unborn child for 30 thousand dollars.

After the birth of the girl on May 1 of this year, she agreed to hand over the infant to a resident of the Bilopillia community. She also offered to arrange fictitious paternity.

She initially received an advance payment of 1 thousand US dollars, and was detained while transferring the main part of the funds. In court, she admitted her guilt and asked not to be punished severely.

