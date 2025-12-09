$42.070.01
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Sold Ukrainian children abroad under the guise of "holidays": three people received suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

A criminal group that illegally transported orphaned children abroad for adoption has been exposed in Ukraine. Two women and the founder of a charitable organization have been notified of suspicion; 13 out of 25 children have already been taken out of the country.

Sold Ukrainian children abroad under the guise of "holidays": three people received suspicion notices

In Ukraine, three individuals who, under the guise of "holidays," sold Ukrainian children to another country have been exposed and notified of suspicion, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers in Odesa region have stopped the activities of a criminal group that organized the illegal export of Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care abroad for subsequent adoption. Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, two Ukrainian citizens aged 39 and 47, who coordinated the trips, as well as a 49-year-old founder of a charitable organization who operated from abroad (in absentia), have been notified of suspicion.

- the prosecutor's office stated.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects fabricated forged documents, facilitated the adoption of illegal decisions by guardianship authorities, and organized the transportation of children across the state border. "Payment was received through international payment systems. 13 men and 2 women were also involved in the scheme as transporters," the prosecutor's office noted.

"The crime was carried out through so-called 'hostings' - trips of children abroad allegedly for recreation, which were actually used to select potential adoptive parents," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As noted, despite the ban on international adoption during martial law, the scheme continued to be implemented until 2025.

In total, at least 25 children from different regions of Ukraine were attempted to be illegally trafficked, 13 of whom managed to be taken abroad. Thanks to international cooperation, the illegal movement of children has been stopped.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

The suspects are charged with human trafficking, illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and document forgery (Parts 2, 3 of Article 149; Parts 2, 3 of Article 332; Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"At the request of the prosecutor, two women were taken into custody. The possible involvement of officials from children's services and institutional care facilities is being checked," the report says.

Julia Shramko

