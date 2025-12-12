The Ministry of Energy explained why some regions have more electricity and others have less

Due to massive destruction of energy infrastructure and limited network capacity, the electricity situation in different regions of Ukraine varies significantly. The west has more electricity, while the center, south, and east suffer from a deficit. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

The main problem is destroyed or damaged generation in frontline and border regions with Russia. In addition, the enemy deliberately destroys transmission systems – high-voltage lines, the so-called "energy bridges" that connect regions. Many people think that the energy system is a common "cauldron" from which electricity can be evenly distributed to everyone. But the reality, unfortunately, is more complex - the message says.

It is noted that the main electricity generation capacities are now concentrated mainly in western Ukraine – atomic power plants are located there and imports from Europe arrive. This region can potentially produce more than it consumes. The east, south, and center, where generation is significantly damaged by shelling, are energy-deficient.

To transmit electricity from the west to Kyiv or Kharkiv, high-voltage lines and autotransformers are needed. The enemy deliberately targets them.

Thus, due to damage to the "main lines" – electricity remains "locked" in the regions where it is produced or imported. Therefore, there may be fewer restrictions in the west, and the deficit is felt more acutely in the central, southern, and eastern regions. The capacity of networks, which were not designed for this, is simply not enough to transport such large volumes.

The situation is complicated not only by massive attacks but also by local shelling in frontline areas and accidents due to system overload. Every day something breaks down and every day energy workers fix it - added the Ministry of Energy.

