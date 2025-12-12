$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
The Ministry of Energy explained why some regions have more electricity and others have less

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The electricity situation in Ukraine differs due to the destruction of energy infrastructure and limited network capacity. The west has more electricity, while the center, south, and east suffer from a deficit.

The Ministry of Energy explained why some regions have more electricity and others have less

Due to massive destruction of energy infrastructure and limited network capacity, the electricity situation in different regions of Ukraine varies significantly. The west has more electricity, while the center, south, and east suffer from a deficit. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

The main problem is destroyed or damaged generation in frontline and border regions with Russia. In addition, the enemy deliberately destroys transmission systems – high-voltage lines, the so-called "energy bridges" that connect regions. Many people think that the energy system is a common "cauldron" from which electricity can be evenly distributed to everyone. But the reality, unfortunately, is more complex

- the message says.

It is noted that the main electricity generation capacities are now concentrated mainly in western Ukraine – atomic power plants are located there and imports from Europe arrive. This region can potentially produce more than it consumes. The east, south, and center, where generation is significantly damaged by shelling, are energy-deficient.

To transmit electricity from the west to Kyiv or Kharkiv, high-voltage lines and autotransformers are needed. The enemy deliberately targets them.

Russia uses power outages in Ukraine for information special operations - Center for Countering Disinformation12.12.25, 07:44 • 2974 views

Thus, due to damage to the "main lines" – electricity remains "locked" in the regions where it is produced or imported. Therefore, there may be fewer restrictions in the west, and the deficit is felt more acutely in the central, southern, and eastern regions. The capacity of networks, which were not designed for this, is simply not enough to transport such large volumes.

The situation is complicated not only by massive attacks but also by local shelling in frontline areas and accidents due to system overload. Every day something breaks down and every day energy workers fix it

- added the Ministry of Energy.

Russian drone attack left part of Odesa and Donetsk regions without power, two mine workers injured, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy12.12.25, 12:51 • 1944 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv