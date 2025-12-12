$42.270.01
Russian drone attack left part of Odesa and Donetsk regions without power, two mine workers injured, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Russia attacked energy facilities in several regions with drones, including a mine for 6 hours, injuring two workers. A significant part of residents in Odesa and Donetsk regions were left without power, and there are blackouts in Kharkiv region.

Russian drone attack left part of Odesa and Donetsk regions without power, two mine workers injured, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy facilities with drones in several regions overnight, including one of the mines for more than 6 hours straight, two workers were injured, a significant part of residents in Odesa and Donetsk regions were left without electricity, and there are power outages in Kharkiv region. Blackout schedules continue, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" on Friday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"Overnight, the enemy launched drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, a significant number of consumers in Odesa and Donetsk regions are without power in the morning. Also, due to hostilities, there are local power outages in Kharkiv region," Ukrenergo reported.

"The situation in the energy system remains difficult due to regular Russian attacks. Overnight, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. As of morning, more than 90,000 consumers are temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy detailed.

As stated, critical infrastructure operates on generators. Restoration work is ongoing.

"Overnight, Russia also attacked one of the state coal mines with drones for more than six hours straight. As a result of about 18 hits, a fire broke out, two workers were injured. Emergency services extinguished the fire," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Blackout schedules

"Hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules are in effect in all regions. The most difficult situation is in the border and frontline regions, where repairs are possible only after military permission," the Ministry of Energy stated.

As Ukrenergo noted, such restrictions are "a result of eight massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system since the beginning of the year."

The Ministry of Energy reported that the government is making decisions to optimize energy consumption in order to free up additional volumes of electricity. Consultations are also ongoing with frontline regions regarding the provision of critical infrastructure with backup power sources.

Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend11.12.25, 13:59 • 22085 views

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 12, as of 9:30, its level is the same as at this time on the previous day. On December 11, the daily maximum was in the evening - 1.7% higher than the previous day, the reason being the application of a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures in certain regions.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 23:00. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrenergo named the critical temperature in winter, during which there will be even greater problems with energy supply11.12.25, 22:20 • 3454 views

Julia Shramko

