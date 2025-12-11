Ukrenergo named the critical temperature in winter, during which there will be even greater problems with energy supply

A prolonged period of severe frosts may necessitate the introduction of both emergency and scheduled power outages across the country. This was stated by Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

We predicted the operating mode of our energy system at sub-zero temperatures. For us, forecasts lasting about a week are critical... a period with temperatures of -10 degrees and below. In this case, consumption will increase very significantly. At the same time, it will not be possible to provide for the consumption of our energy system either through exports or through internal sources, and schedules of both emergency shutdowns and hourly shutdowns will be applied. - said Zaichenko.

At the same time, he emphasized that no significant deterioration of the situation compared to the current one is expected, because with increasing consumption, the load on those sections of the network that are already subject to hourly shutdown schedules also increases.

It is unlikely that there will be more than four queues, unless new attacks on the energy infrastructure occur. - added Zaichenko.

Tomorrow, December 12, Ukrainians will again face blackout schedules.