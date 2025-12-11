Ukrenergo named the critical temperature in winter, during which there will be even greater problems with energy supply

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 8008 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 13975 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 16771 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 20261 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 28456 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17647 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19543 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16426 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16643 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16950 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 25082 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 40352 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 22162 views
CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic electionsDecember 11, 12:38 PM • 3920 views
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM • 8948 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 28459 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 40486 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 42791 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 54118 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 55166 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 25191 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 29447 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 34923 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 30737 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 39509 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

Ukrenergo named the critical temperature in winter, during which there will be even greater problems with energy supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A prolonged period of severe frosts, about a week with temperatures of -10 degrees and below, may necessitate the introduction of emergency and hourly power outages throughout the country. According to Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, in such a case it will be impossible to meet consumption through exports or domestic sources.

Ukrenergo named the critical temperature in winter, during which there will be even greater problems with energy supply

A prolonged period of severe frosts may necessitate the introduction of both emergency and scheduled power outages across the country. This was stated by Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

We predicted the operating mode of our energy system at sub-zero temperatures. For us, forecasts lasting about a week are critical... a period with temperatures of -10 degrees and below. In this case, consumption will increase very significantly. At the same time, it will not be possible to provide for the consumption of our energy system either through exports or through internal sources, and schedules of both emergency shutdowns and hourly shutdowns will be applied.

- said Zaichenko.

At the same time, he emphasized that no significant deterioration of the situation compared to the current one is expected, because with increasing consumption, the load on those sections of the network that are already subject to hourly shutdown schedules also increases.

It is unlikely that there will be more than four queues, unless new attacks on the energy infrastructure occur.

- added Zaichenko.

Recall

Tomorrow, December 12, Ukrainians will again face blackout schedules.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity