Over 24,000 tickets issued under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program: who uses it most actively and which routes are the most popular

300,000 Ukrainians have activated the "3000 km across Ukraine" program in the UZ application. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the program is actively used by volunteers, students, and children from frontline territories, UNN reports.

Since its launch on December 3, over 24,100 tickets have been issued. The program is actively used by volunteers, students, and children from frontline territories. The most popular routes are: Kyiv - Konotop, Kyiv - Mykolaiv, Kharkiv - Kyiv, Odesa - Dnipro, Dnipro - Lviv. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the initiative is operating in test mode on trains to and from frontline regions. This will allow families to visit relatives near the front line or for residents of frontline territories to move to safer regions for the winter period.

