ukenru
03:01 AM • 12053 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"3000 km across Ukraine" launched: which trains are available for travel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has opened ticket sales for the "3000 km across Ukraine" program through its application. Currently, the offer is valid for trips to and from frontline cities.

"3000 km across Ukraine" launched: which trains are available for travel

Tickets for trains under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program have become available to Ukrainians, initially to and from frontline cities, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Tickets for the '3000 km across Ukraine' program are already available in our application. In December, these are trains to and from frontline cities," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

How to use

People are advised to install or update the application and choose a route.

How to use the program:

  • update the application;
    • activate the program as shown in the video;
      • choose a trip.

        Recall

        As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, the program will allow using 3000 km of trips during off-peak periods when there are free seats. Ukrzaliznytsia will offer them specifically in reserved seat cars, compartment cars, regional trains, and 2nd class Intercity. Up to four trips totaling 3000 km can be obtained, and the journey can start from Friday, December 5.

        According to Ukrzaliznytsia, at the first stage of the program, tickets are available for the following trains:

        • No. 101/102 Mykolaiv – Barvinkove (Kramatorsk);
          • No. 103/104 (Kramatorsk) Barvinkove – Lviv;
            • No. 109/110 Lviv – Mykolaiv;
              • No. 115/116 Sumy – Kyiv;
                • No. 121/122 Mykolaiv – Kyiv;
                  • No. 127/128 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia;
                    • No. 141/142 Ivano-Frankivsk – Chernihiv;
                      • No. 143/144 Sumy – Rakhiv;
                        • No. 39/40 Solotvyno – Zaporizhzhia;
                          • No. 45/44 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;
                            • No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia – Mukachevo;
                              • No. 51/52 Odesa – Zaporizhzhia;
                                • No. 53/54 Dnipro – Odesa;
                                  • No. 61/62 Dnipro – Ivano-Frankivsk;
                                    • No. 773/774 Kyiv – Konotop;
                                      • No. 87/88 Kovel – Zaporizhzhia;
                                        • No. 886/888 Fastiv – Chernihiv;
                                          • No. 895/896 Konotop – Fastiv.

                                            Seats in children's compartments are also available on the following trains:

                                            • No. 15/16 Kharkiv – Yasinya;
                                              • No. 17/18 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;
                                                • No. 41/42 Dnipro – Truskavets.

                                                  And also 2nd class seats in Intercity+:

                                                  • No. 719/720 Kharkiv – Kyiv;
                                                    • No. 723/722 Kharkiv – Kyiv;
                                                      • No. 731/732 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv.

                                                        "3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers02.12.25, 18:58 • 29860 views

                                                        Julia Shramko

                                                        Society
                                                        War in Ukraine
                                                        Ukrainian Railways