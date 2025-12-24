Seized 70 million hryvnias from the community through inflated procurements: a group of individuals in Kharkiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified a group of individuals of suspicion of embezzling funds from the Kharkiv city territorial community during the procurement of goods in the energy sector. The general director of one of Kharkiv's municipal enterprises has also been notified of suspicion of official negligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

These crimes are covered by Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the founder and director of the business entity, together with officials of the municipal enterprise, aimed to illegally seize funds from the territorial community of Kharkiv.

To do this, the defendants participated in a non-competitive tender for the procurement of goods, but with only one pre-determined supplier. This tender was conducted by officials of the said municipal enterprise.

Then, the private enterprise purchased goods at regular market prices, and sold them to the municipal enterprise at a price inflated by almost 2.5 times.

As a result, the territorial community of Kharkiv suffered material damage amounting to almost 70 million hryvnias.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway: the issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is being decided. Other circumstances of the crime and other involved persons are also being established.

Recall

