Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the liquidation of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 6806 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Seized 70 million hryvnias from the community through inflated procurements: a group of individuals in Kharkiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a group of individuals for seizing 70 million hryvnias from the Kharkiv city territorial community. This happened during the procurement of goods in the energy sector at prices inflated by 2.5 times.

Seized 70 million hryvnias from the community through inflated procurements: a group of individuals in Kharkiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified a group of individuals of suspicion of embezzling funds from the Kharkiv city territorial community during the procurement of goods in the energy sector. The general director of one of Kharkiv's municipal enterprises has also been notified of suspicion of official negligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

These crimes are covered by Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the founder and director of the business entity, together with officials of the municipal enterprise, aimed to illegally seize funds from the territorial community of Kharkiv.

To do this, the defendants participated in a non-competitive tender for the procurement of goods, but with only one pre-determined supplier. This tender was conducted by officials of the said municipal enterprise.

Then, the private enterprise purchased goods at regular market prices, and sold them to the municipal enterprise at a price inflated by almost 2.5 times.

As a result, the territorial community of Kharkiv suffered material damage amounting to almost 70 million hryvnias.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway: the issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is being decided. Other circumstances of the crime and other involved persons are also being established.

Recall

Law enforcement officers notified of suspicion a city council official in Dnipro and three individuals for causing 3.3 million hryvnias in budget losses.

