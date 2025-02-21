ukenru
Israel blames Palestinian militants for explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs

Israel blames Palestinian militants for explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22144 views

Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.

Israeli security services have accused Palestinian militants of coordinated bus bombings in Bat Yam, a southern suburb of Tel Aviv. Three buses were destroyed, and a fourth bomb was defused on Thursday night, with no casualties reported. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The newspaper notes that the attacks in Bat Yam, a predominantly Russian-speaking city, were captured on video, showing the destruction of buses parked at various depots. Israeli media reported that the bombs were probably timed for rush hour on Friday morning, but may have detonated prematurely around 21:00 local time. The mayor of Tzvik Brot called the outcome a "miracle" that no one was injured.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz immediately pointed to militants from the West Bank and ordered the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to intensify operations in Palestinian refugee camps, particularly in Tulkarm.

I have instructed the Israeli Defense Forces to increase the intensity of activities to stop terrorism in the Tulkarem refugee camp and in the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria in general,

- Katz said.

The publication notes that the bus bombings were a persistent reminder of past conflicts, especially the second intifada (2000-2005), when Palestinian suicide bombers often attacked Israeli civilians. In recent years, the recurrence of such attacks has been less frequent, but raises concerns about a possible escalation of violence. The last major bus bombing in Israel occurred in November 2022, when two explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem killed two people.

The explosions take place amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has significantly affected both the West Bank and Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a brutal attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, the IDF has conducted large-scale operations in the West Bank. The Israeli military attacked Palestinian militant networks, displacing tens of thousands of people from refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarem, and other cities.

Israeli media quoted an anonymous security official as saying that the bombs were aimed at morning commuters, suggesting that the premature explosion could have prevented a more tragic outcome. The police reported that the defused bomb weighed five kilograms.

In response to Thursday's events, the Israeli government ordered an immediate halt to public transportation, and buses and vehicles across the country were checked for additional explosive devices. Defense officials have expressed concern that the attacks are indicative of a broader effort by militants to destabilize public spaces in Israeli cities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed serious concern about the attacks, making it clear that the government would take decisive action.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is taking the bus bombing incident very seriously and will order decisive action,

- his spokesman said in a statement.

The Netanyahu government was already under intense pressure to lead the military response to Hamas, while also facing criticism for its handling of internal security.

Recall

On February 20, in the city of Bat Yam near Tel Aviv , three buses exploded, and explosive devices were found in two more. The police are considering a planned attack, and there is no information about the victims.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
jerusalemJerusalem
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
tel-avivTel Aviv

Contact us about advertising