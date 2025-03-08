Israel has carried out the largest strikes against "Hezbollah" since the ceasefire
The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets of "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon, carrying out 20-30 separate explosions. The IDF discovered weapons and missile launchers that violate the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli planes attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The strikes were the most extensive since the ceasefire. This is reported by UNN citing the publication The Jerusalem Post and the Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
On Friday, March 7, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting military outposts of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah."
Some time ago, the IDF conducted reconnaissance strikes on military facilities in southern Lebanon belonging to the terrorist organization "Hezbollah," during which weapons and missile systems belonging to "Hezbollah" were discovered.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said that "Hezbollah" violated the agreement due to the presence of weapons and missile systems.
According to the publication, these attacks, which consisted of at least 20-30 separate explosions, were the most extensive since Israel and "Hezbollah" signed a ceasefire agreement.
In November 2024, it was officially announced that an agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese organization "Hezbollah" had been reached.
