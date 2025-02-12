ukenru
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Actual
IDF increases military presence near Gaza due to Hamas ultimatum

IDF increases military presence near Gaza due to Hamas ultimatum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29408 views

The Israeli army increased its combat readiness in the south and sent additional troops to the Gaza Strip. This followed Netanyahu's ultimatum to release hostages by February 15.

The Israeli army has announced an increase in combat readiness in the southern direction and the deployment of reinforcements in case of "various scenarios." This was reported by the IDF press service, UNN reports.

Details

The orders relate to the Southern Command, which is responsible for the areas of the country adjacent to the Gaza Strip. Additional military personnel, including reservists, were sent there.

Reinforcements are sent to troops and reservists are mobilized in preparation for various scenarios,

the army press service said in a statement.

For reference

The statement was made public immediately after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, which warned of his readiness to resume intense fighting in the enclave if Hamas does not release a new group of Israeli hostages by noon on February 15.

Recall

Hamas refused to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners scheduled for February 15. The terrorists accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid and preventing the return of residents of northern Gaza.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

