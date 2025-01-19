Israel continues shelling Gaza Strip due to Hamas' violation of the agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Hamas did not provide a list of hostages for exchange, violating key terms of the ceasefire. In response, the IDF continues military strikes in the Gaza Strip under the Prime Minister's directive.
Israel continues to strike the Gaza Strip because of Hamas' failure to comply with the agreement. This is reported by The Times of Israel, UNN reports.
Details
Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the group had failed to fulfill key points of the agreement, in particular, did not provide a list of hostages who were to be released today.
According to Hagari, the IDF is acting in accordance with the Prime Minister's directive: the ceasefire cannot take effect until the party representing Hamas fulfills its obligations. In response, the Israeli military continues to strike at Gaza.
Recall
The truce between Israel and Hamas was to begin on Sunday. In addition, it is planned to exchange 33 Israeli hostages for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners within 42 days.
