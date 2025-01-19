ukenru
Israel continues shelling Gaza Strip due to Hamas' violation of the agreement

Israel continues shelling Gaza Strip due to Hamas' violation of the agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31265 views

Hamas did not provide a list of hostages for exchange, violating key terms of the ceasefire. In response, the IDF continues military strikes in the Gaza Strip under the Prime Minister's directive.

Israel continues to strike the Gaza Strip because of Hamas' failure to comply with the agreement. This is reported by The Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson  Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the group had failed to fulfill key points of the agreement, in particular, did not provide a list of hostages who were to be released today. 

According to Hagari, the IDF is acting in accordance with the Prime Minister's directive: the ceasefire cannot take effect until the party representing Hamas fulfills its obligations. In response, the Israeli military continues to strike at Gaza. 

Recall

The truce between Israel and Hamas was to begin on Sunday. In addition, it is planned to exchange 33 Israeli hostages for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners within 42 days.

Netanyahu warns of possible resumption of war with Hamas19.01.25, 05:28 • 29991 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
daniel-hagariDaniel Hagari
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising