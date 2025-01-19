Netanyahu warns of possible resumption of war with Hamas

The Israeli Prime Minister has emphasized that the war with Hamas could resume if the terms of the agreement are not fulfilled. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday morning, at 8:30 a.m. local time, a truce between Israel and the Hamas group comes into effect in Gaza. This agreement provides for the first stage of the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. However, as of Saturday evening, the issue of obtaining the names of the three Israeli hostages who should be released first remains unresolved.

According to the agreement signed on Friday in Doha and ratified in Israel the next day, Hamas was to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours before their release. However, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister reported that this was not done, which jeopardizes the further implementation of the agreements. Hamas, for its part, explained the delay by “technical reasons” and the need for the list to be approved by the group's leader.

In the first phase of the exchange, Israel will release 95 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli civilian women. In total, 33 Israeli hostages and about 1,900 Palestinian prisoners are scheduled to be released during the 42-day phase. Netanyahu said that Israel has a clear goal - the return of all hostages and the achievement of military objectives if the ceasefire is not respected.

In his address, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that the United States supports Israel in the possible resumption of hostilities if the terms of the agreement are not fulfilled. President Joe Biden and newly elected Donald Trump guaranteed the supply of weapons to continue operations if necessary. Netanyahu emphasized that the first phase of the agreement is only a temporary ceasefire.

The implementation of the agreement remains in question due to the delay in the transfer of hostage lists. Israel has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate violations of the terms.

Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement