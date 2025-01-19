Netanyahu warns of possible resumption of war with Hamas

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102944 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103169 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111170 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135868 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103866 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113507 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117038 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82750 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118435 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56781 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61050 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39199 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102949 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159055 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39219 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123236 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141314 views
Netanyahu warns of possible resumption of war with Hamas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29992 views

The truce between Israel and Hamas begins on Sunday, but there are problems with the transfer of hostage lists. It is planned to exchange 33 Israeli hostages for 1900 Palestinian prisoners within 42 days.

The Israeli Prime Minister has emphasized that the war with Hamas could resume if the terms of the agreement are not fulfilled. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday morning, at 8:30 a.m. local time, a truce between Israel and the Hamas group comes into effect in Gaza. This agreement provides for the first stage of the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. However, as of Saturday evening, the issue of obtaining the names of the three Israeli hostages who should be released first remains unresolved.

According to the agreement signed on Friday in Doha and ratified in Israel the next day, Hamas was to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours before their release. However, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister reported that this was not done, which jeopardizes the further implementation of the agreements. Hamas, for its part, explained the delay by “technical reasons” and the need for the list to be approved by the group's leader.

In the first phase of the exchange, Israel will release 95 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli civilian women. In total, 33 Israeli hostages and about 1,900 Palestinian prisoners are scheduled to be released during the 42-day phase. Netanyahu said that Israel has a clear goal - the return of all hostages and the achievement of military objectives if the ceasefire is not respected.

In his address, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that the United States supports Israel in the possible resumption of hostilities if the terms of the agreement are not fulfilled. President Joe Biden and newly elected Donald Trump guaranteed the supply of weapons to continue operations if necessary. Netanyahu emphasized that the first phase of the agreement is only a temporary ceasefire.

The implementation of the agreement remains in question due to the delay in the transfer of hostage lists. Israel has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate violations of the terms.

Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement18.01.25, 01:46 • 27179 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

