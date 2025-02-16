US sends 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after Trump lifts freeze

A large shipment of 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs from the United States has arrived in Israel. This shipment marked the end of a nine-month pause in military supplies imposed by the Joe Biden administration. The ban was lifted by US President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

It is noted that on the night of Saturday to Sunday, a ship with heavy bombs arrived at the port of Ashdod. The ammunition was quickly unloaded and transferred to air force bases. The Israeli Ministry of Defense reported that the cargo was transported by dozens of trucks, and the logistics were handled jointly by Israeli and American specialists.

In total, according to the ministry, more than 76,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war. This was the largest air and sea arms supply operation in the country's history.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz thanked the Trump administration for its support:

The ammunition shipment, which arrived in Israel overnight and was unblocked by the Trump administration, is a significant boost for the IAF and IDF and further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States - Israel Katz.

He added that during his last conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, he received assurances that Washington would continue to supply Israel with all the weapons it needs to defend itself.

The delivery comes at a time when the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is considering resuming hostilities in Gaza.

In the next two weeks, the Israeli army may launch another offensive if Hamas stops handing over hostages or if negotiations on the next stages of the release fail.

The Ministry of Defense continues to supply ammunition to the army. As of today, more than 76,000 tons of military equipment have already arrived in Israel - 678 flights and 129 ships. This is the largest air and sea supply operation in the country's history.

Why did Biden freeze arms sales?

It all started on May 6, 2024, when the IDF entered Rafah after a long dispute with the Biden administration.

The United States opposed the offensive, fearing that it would lead to massive casualties among Palestinian civilians. Washington proposed to do so gradually, so that people would have time to evacuate.

However, the Israeli army did not heed the advice, and Biden personally ordered the suspension of certain weapons, including 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs. This was a signal of dissatisfaction with Israel's actions, as well as a warning that if there were too many casualties, the United States could completely stop military support.

Some of the restrictions were lifted in June 2024, when the then Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant traveled to Washington.

However, in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Biden for his delays and openly argued with his team over plans to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority. After that, the United States again slowed down the supply of heavy ammunition.

Trump's election victory changed everything.

On January 20, 2025, he officially lifted the ban, and now the first batches of bombs are already in Israel.

