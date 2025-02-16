US sends 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after Trump lifts freeze

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

US sends 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after Trump lifts freeze

US sends 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after Trump lifts freeze

Kyiv  •  UNN

A shipment of 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs from the United States arrives in Israel after a 9-month supply pause. Trump lifts Biden's ban on heavy weapons sales, which had been in effect since May 2024.

A large shipment of 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs from the United States has arrived in Israel. This shipment marked the end of a nine-month pause in military supplies imposed by the Joe Biden administration. The ban was lifted by US President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN

Details

It is noted that on the night of Saturday to Sunday, a ship with heavy bombs arrived at the port of Ashdod. The ammunition was quickly unloaded and transferred to air force bases. The Israeli Ministry of Defense reported that the cargo was transported by dozens of trucks, and the logistics were handled jointly by Israeli and American specialists.

In total, according to the ministry, more than 76,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war. This was the largest air and sea arms supply operation in the country's history.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz thanked the Trump administration for its support:

The ammunition shipment, which arrived in Israel overnight and was unblocked by the Trump administration, is a significant boost for the IAF and IDF and further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States

- Israel Katz.

He added that during his last conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, he received assurances that Washington would continue to supply Israel with all the weapons it needs to defend itself.

The delivery comes at a time when the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is considering resuming hostilities in Gaza.

In the next two weeks, the Israeli army may launch another offensive if Hamas stops handing over hostages or if negotiations on the next stages of the release fail.

Three more hostages return to Israel after Hamas releases them15.02.25, 09:58 • 22591 view

The Ministry of Defense continues to supply ammunition to the army. As of today, more than 76,000 tons of military equipment have already arrived in Israel - 678 flights and 129 ships. This is the largest air and sea supply operation in the country's history.

Why did Biden freeze arms sales?

It all started on May 6, 2024, when the IDF entered Rafah after a long dispute with the Biden administration.

The United States opposed the offensive, fearing that it would lead to massive casualties among Palestinian civilians. Washington proposed to do so gradually, so that people would have time to evacuate.

However, the Israeli army did not heed the advice, and Biden personally ordered the suspension of certain weapons, including 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs. This was a signal of dissatisfaction with Israel's actions, as well as a warning that if there were too many casualties, the United States could completely stop military support.

Some of the restrictions were lifted in June 2024, when the then Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant traveled to Washington.

However, in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Biden for his delays and openly argued with his team over plans to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority. After that, the United States again slowed down the supply of heavy ammunition.

Trump's election victory changed everything.

On January 20, 2025, he officially lifted the ban, and now the first batches of bombs are already in Israel.

Recall

61% of Israelis favor extending the agreement to free the remaining hostages rather than resuming the war with Hamas.

Hamas is ready to give up governance of Gaza: what is behind this decision16.02.25, 03:19 • 33601 view

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising