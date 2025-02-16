Hamas is ready to give up governance of Gaza: what is behind this decision

Hamas has agreed to give up control of Gaza. Starting on Monday, February 17, the group is ready to discuss the implementation of this second phase of the agreement with Israel on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post with reference to the Arab media, UNN reports.

Details

According to The Jerusalem Post, Arab media, citing high-ranking officials, reported that the group will not govern Gaza during the next phase of the agreement.

It is noted that on Thursday, senior official Osama Hamdan told the Qatari TV channel Al Araby TV that the Palestinian terrorist group would be ready to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage agreements starting on Monday.

In addition, Walla wrote that Hadman emphasized Hamas's commitment to the agreement and quoted his following statement.

If Israel fulfills its obligations, we will continue to release the hostages as agreed on Saturday or in the remaining days - Osama Hamdan said .

According to the TJP, part of the second phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas is the group's relinquishment of control over Gaza.

Recall

Three more Israeli hostages, Sasha Trufanov, Ier Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen , returned to Israel after being released by Hamas. This is the sixth hostage exchange, after which Israel is to release 369 Palestinian prisoners.

