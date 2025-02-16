Hamas is ready to give up governance of Gaza: what is behind this decision

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6137 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117610 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101099 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153472 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110196 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88486 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144111 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84741 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134296 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136201 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164449 views
Hamas is ready to give up governance of Gaza: what is behind this decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33601 views

Hamas has agreed to discuss the transfer of governance of Gaza as part of the second phase of the agreement with Israel. Negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages may begin on February 17.

Hamas has agreed to give up control of Gaza. Starting on Monday, February 17, the group is ready to discuss the implementation of this second phase of the agreement with Israel on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post with reference to the Arab media, UNN reports.

Details

According to The Jerusalem Post, Arab media, citing high-ranking officials, reported that the group will not govern Gaza during the next phase of the agreement.

It is noted that on Thursday, senior official Osama Hamdan told the Qatari TV channel Al Araby TV that the Palestinian terrorist group would be ready to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage agreements starting on Monday.

In addition, Walla wrote that Hadman emphasized Hamas's commitment to the agreement and quoted his following statement.

If Israel fulfills its obligations, we will continue to release the hostages as agreed on Saturday or in the remaining days

- Osama Hamdan said .

According to the TJP, part of the second phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas is the group's relinquishment of control over Gaza.

Recall

Three more Israeli hostages, Sasha Trufanov, Ier Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen , returned to Israel after being released by Hamas. This is the sixth hostage exchange, after which Israel is to release 369 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel and Hamas to hold a large-scale exchange: 369 Palestinians for three hostages14.02.25, 16:25 • 25129 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
israelIsrael
katarQatar
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

