Israel and Hamas to hold a large-scale exchange: 369 Palestinians for three hostages

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7996 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106357 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101128 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113065 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153598 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110344 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89458 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56886 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153598 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144228 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46263 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86319 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134371 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136273 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164514 views
Israel and Hamas to hold a large-scale exchange: 369 Palestinians for three hostages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25130 views

Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.

On Saturday, February 15, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will release three hostages in exchange for 369 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

Details

According to Palestinian groups, the released hostages include American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov, and Argentine-Israeli Yair Horn.

The names of the Palestinian prisoners to be released have not yet been made public. At the same time, Israeli media reports that 333 Palestinians arrested in Gaza will return to the enclave, 10 people will be released in the occupied West Bank, one in occupied East Jerusalem, and 25 more will be sent either to Gaza or Egypt.

The news of the exchange caused optimism among Gaza residents, said Al Jazeera journalist Hani Mahmoud from Rafah. However, he said, in recent days, anxiety and concern have prevailed among the people.

Al Jazeera journalist Noor Odeh from Amman, Jordan, noted that the release of the three hostages gives hope to other Israeli families whose relatives still remain in Gaza.

For now, the ceasefire remains in place, and there is some hope. And Palestinian families are waiting for the list of prisoners to find out who will be released and who they will see tomorrow,

- Ode said.

She added that this is another relief for the mediators, while the Israeli government has so far refrained from commenting.

Since the beginning of the ceasefire on January 19, Hamas has already released 21 hostages, including 16 Israelis.

After Saturday's exchange, the ceasefire is expected to enter its second phase on March 1. During this period, Israeli soldiers may be released, but details have not yet been agreed upon.

Previously

This week, Hamas threatened to postpone the release of hostages, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire. In particular, Tel Aviv allegedly failed to ensure the access of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, including tents and temporary shelters.

At the same time, Israel, with the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, said it would resume hostilities if the hostages were not released as agreed. The Israeli side did not respond to Hamas' statement.

Hamas reported that it had held talks with Egyptian officials in Cairo and was in contact with the Prime Minister of Qatar to bring more tents, medical supplies, fuel and heavy equipment to Gaza to clear the rubble. The group said that the mediators promised to remove all obstacles to this.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
israelIsrael
jordanJordan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
katarQatar
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

