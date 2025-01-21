ukenru
Israel may hand over trophy Russian weapons captured in Lebanon to Ukraine - Embassy

Israel may hand over trophy Russian weapons captured in Lebanon to Ukraine - Embassy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31648 views

Israel's deputy foreign minister offered to hand over Russian-made weapons captured from enemies to Ukraine. The parties also discussed the threats posed by Iran's cooperation with Russia and bilateral cooperation.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel. The deputy minister offered to transfer to Ukraine Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, reports UNN.

“During the meeting, the ambassador thanked his interlocutor for her proposal to transfer to Ukraine weapons of Russian origin seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. It was noted that this initiative is an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive resolution of this issue,” the statement said.

The parties also discussed current common challenges for both countries, including military cooperation between Iran and Russia, which poses a threat to the national security of both Ukraine and Israel, as well as the intensification of bilateral contacts at the highest and highest levels, as well as bilateral cooperation in the economic, consular and humanitarian spheres.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of the Iron Wall military operation in the city of Jenin in the Palestinian Autonomous Region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

