Israel may hand over trophy Russian weapons captured in Lebanon to Ukraine - Embassy

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel. The deputy minister offered to transfer to Ukraine Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, reports UNN.

“During the meeting, the ambassador thanked his interlocutor for her proposal to transfer to Ukraine weapons of Russian origin seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. It was noted that this initiative is an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive resolution of this issue,” the statement said.

The parties also discussed current common challenges for both countries, including military cooperation between Iran and Russia, which poses a threat to the national security of both Ukraine and Israel, as well as the intensification of bilateral contacts at the highest and highest levels, as well as bilateral cooperation in the economic, consular and humanitarian spheres.

Recall

