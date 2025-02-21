Hamas hands over to Israel a body that does not match the claimed identity

Israel claims that one of the bodies returned from Gaza does not match. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

The Israeli military informs that one of the bodies handed over to Hamas as part of a ceasefire exchange does not belong to the person claimed.

According to official reports, the bodies that arrived from Gaza included two children and a woman identified as their mother. However, Israeli forces stated that one of the bodies did not match any of the known abductees and did not belong to the boys' mother, as claimed by the transferring party.

The Israeli army has demanded that Hamas return the real body of the mother and all other persons who remain in captivity.

Recall

The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.

