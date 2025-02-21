Hamas hands over to Israel a body that does not match the claimed identity

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31920 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53876 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59424 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100231 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112554 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150941 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58649 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107666 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71366 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113568 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141766 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27039 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60799 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133402 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135289 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163657 views
Hamas hands over to Israel a body that does not match the claimed identity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26033 views

Israel discovered a discrepancy in one of the bodies handed over to Hamas during a truce exchange. The bodies included two children and a woman, but one of the bodies did not belong to the boys' mother, as Hamas had claimed.

Israel claims that one of the bodies returned from Gaza does not match. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

The Israeli military informs that one of the bodies handed over to Hamas as part of a ceasefire exchange does not belong to the person claimed. 

According to official reports, the bodies that arrived from Gaza included two children and a woman identified as their mother. However, Israeli forces stated that one of the bodies did not match any of the known abductees and did not belong to the boys' mother, as claimed by the transferring party. 

The Israeli army has demanded that Hamas return the real body of the mother and all other persons who remain in captivity. 

Recall

The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.

Red Cross hands over bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in Gaza to IDF20.02.25, 11:26 • 20325 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

