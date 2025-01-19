Hamas handed over a list of hostages for exchange with Israel: what is known

A Hamas spokesman said today, January 19, that the terrorist group has sent Israel a list of hostages it plans to release today. This is reported by Palestinian media, UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

In turn, an Israeli official told the public broadcaster Kan that Hamas had handed over to mediators the names of three women who are to be released today.

Previously

It was reported that Hamas did not provide a list of hostages for exchange, violating key terms of the ceasefire. In response, the IDF continued military strikes in the Gaza Strip on the Prime Minister's directive.

Recall

The truce between Israel and Hamas was to begin on Sunday. In addition, it is planned to exchange 33 Israeli hostages for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners within 42 days.