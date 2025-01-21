Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announces the start of the “Iron Wall” military operation in the West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of the Iron Wall military operation in the city of Jenin in the Palestinian Autonomous Region.

Netiagu wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Netanyahu, the IDF, Shabak and the Israeli police launched today "a large-scale and significant military operation to eradicate terrorism in Jenin, called the Iron Wall.

This is another step towards achieving our goal of strengthening security in Judea and Samaria. We are acting methodically and decisively against the Iranian axis, wherever it points its weapons - in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Judea and Samaria - wrote Netanyahu.

Recall

Israel announced the beginning of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on January 19 at 11:15 a.m. local time. This happened after Hamas handed over a list of three female hostages to be released.