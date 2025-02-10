ukenru
Israel attacks arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon

Israel attacks arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46913 views

The Israeli Defense Forces struck an arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon in the Bekaa area. Ammunition depots and rocket launchers that posed a security threat were also destroyed.

Israel has struck a weapons smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence, the facility was used for illegal arms supply in the Bekka area and had been attacked before. 

In addition, Israeli aircraft destroyed several ammunition depots and rocket launchers, which, according to the military, posed a direct threat to security. 

The operation was conducted to prevent escalation and violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army emphasized its readiness to continue actions aimed at eliminating threats and preventing the restoration of the group's military potential.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
syriaSyria

