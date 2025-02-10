Israel attacks arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon
The Israeli Defense Forces struck an arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon in the Bekaa area. Ammunition depots and rocket launchers that posed a security threat were also destroyed.
According to intelligence, the facility was used for illegal arms supply in the Bekka area and had been attacked before.
In addition, Israeli aircraft destroyed several ammunition depots and rocket launchers, which, according to the military, posed a direct threat to security.
The operation was conducted to prevent escalation and violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army emphasized its readiness to continue actions aimed at eliminating threats and preventing the restoration of the group's military potential.
