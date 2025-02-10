Israel attacks arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon

Israel has struck a weapons smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence, the facility was used for illegal arms supply in the Bekka area and had been attacked before.

In addition, Israeli aircraft destroyed several ammunition depots and rocket launchers, which, according to the military, posed a direct threat to security.

The operation was conducted to prevent escalation and violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army emphasized its readiness to continue actions aimed at eliminating threats and preventing the restoration of the group's military potential.

Hamas releases four more Israeli military hostages after 477 days of captivity