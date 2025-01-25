ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89286 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100544 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108485 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131995 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Hamas releases four more Israeli military hostages after 477 days of captivity

Hamas releases four more Israeli military hostages after 477 days of captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29996 views

The four Israeli female soldiers abducted by Hamas from the Nahal Oz post on October 7 returned home. The hostages were transferred through the Red Cross and reunited with their families.

Hamas has released four more Israeli hostages, the freed hostages Karina Ariyev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag have already crossed the border into Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces reports, UNN writes.

Details

They were taken out of the Gaza Strip by Israeli special forces after being handed over to them by the Red Cross.

The Israeli Defense Forces took them to a facility near the border for an initial examination and the first meeting with their parents after 477 days of Hamas captivity.

All four freed soldier hostages are already meeting with their parents at an Israeli Defense Forces facility near Reims, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"They are in good hands and are going home," he said.

These four are IDF intelligence soldiers abducted by Hamas from the Nahal Oz post during the attack on October 7, 2023.

In response, the Israeli side will release, according to media reports, about two hundred Palestinian prisoners.

Addendum

On January 19, the first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners took place. Hamas released 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 28-year-old Emily Teila Damari, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher. Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners from prisons.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

