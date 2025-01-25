Hamas releases four more Israeli military hostages after 477 days of captivity

Hamas has released four more Israeli hostages, the freed hostages Karina Ariyev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag have already crossed the border into Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces reports, UNN writes.

Details

They were taken out of the Gaza Strip by Israeli special forces after being handed over to them by the Red Cross.

The Israeli Defense Forces took them to a facility near the border for an initial examination and the first meeting with their parents after 477 days of Hamas captivity.

All four freed soldier hostages are already meeting with their parents at an Israeli Defense Forces facility near Reims, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"They are in good hands and are going home," he said.

These four are IDF intelligence soldiers abducted by Hamas from the Nahal Oz post during the attack on October 7, 2023.

In response, the Israeli side will release, according to media reports, about two hundred Palestinian prisoners.

Addendum

On January 19, the first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners took place. Hamas released 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 28-year-old Emily Teila Damari, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher. Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners from prisons.