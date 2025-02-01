Israel returns three more hostages after 484 days in Hamas captivity

The Hamas group released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, February 1. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, Hamas handed over 3 hostages to Israel.

"Civilian hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas crossed the border into Israel, accompanied by Israeli Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (ISA)," the statement said.

Both were sent to the hospital to be reunited with their family members and receive medical care.

Later, the IDF reported that another hostage was handed over to the Red Cross and is already on Israeli territory, where he will receive medical care.

"The returning civilian hostage Keith Siegel crossed the border into Israeli territory, escorted by Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (ISA). He is currently on his way to the initial reception center in southern Israel, where he will be reunited with his family members," the statement said.

They returned to Israel after 484 days in Hamas captivity.

According to the BBC, in return, Israel is to release a group of 180 Palestinian prisoners from jail.

This is the fourth exchange since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19.

Recall

Eight hostages, including five foreigners, returned to Israel after crossing the border under the protection of the IDF and the International Relief Service (IRS).