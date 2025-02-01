Israel returns three more hostages after 484 days in Hamas captivity

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33149 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70399 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103315 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102561 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130504 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103770 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96143 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113342 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29287 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107799 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33127 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153297 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3831 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10645 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107799 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113342 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138811 views
Israel returns three more hostages after 484 days in Hamas captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28028 views

Hamas handed over three civilian hostages to Israel - Ofer Calderon, Yarden Bibas and Keith Siegel. In exchange, Israel is to release 180 Palestinian prisoners.

The Hamas group released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, February 1. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, Hamas handed over 3 hostages to Israel.

"Civilian hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas crossed the border into Israel, accompanied by Israeli Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (ISA)," the statement said.

Both were sent to the hospital to be reunited with their family members and receive medical care.

Later, the IDF reported that another hostage was handed over to the Red Cross and is already on Israeli territory, where he will receive medical care.

"The returning civilian hostage Keith Siegel crossed the border into Israeli territory, escorted by Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (ISA). He is currently on his way to the initial reception center in southern Israel, where he will be reunited with his family members," the statement said.

They returned to Israel after 484 days in Hamas captivity.

According to the BBC, in return, Israel is to release a group of 180 Palestinian prisoners from jail.

This is the fourth exchange since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19.

Recall

Eight hostages, including five foreigners, returned to Israel after crossing the border under the protection of the IDF and the International Relief Service (IRS).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces

Contact us about advertising