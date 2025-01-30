8 hostages released from Hamas captivity return to Israel

Eight hostages, including five foreigners, returned to Israel after crossing the border under the protection of the IDF and the International Relief Service (IRS). This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the returned hostages are currently heading to the initial reception center in southern Israel.

Two of the returned Israeli hostages, Arbel Yehuda and Gad Moshe Moses, will be met there by their families, and five citizens of other countries, Tedn Pongsak, Sathian Suwannahan, Sriauna Watchara, Sethao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak, will be met there by Thai government officials, - the statement said.

Earlier, it was also reported about the returned hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, who, together with her parents, flew to the hospital by Israeli Air Force helicopter to receive the necessary medical treatment and reunite with her family.

Recall

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants released 8 hostages - three Israelis and five Thai citizens. In exchange, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners.