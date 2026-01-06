Iran's leaders concerned about US actions in Venezuela amid protests - Reuters

Iranian leaders are trying to stop the protests, as US actions in Venezuela cause fears in Tehran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The day before the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump stated: if the Iranian leadership resorts to violent dispersal of protesters, which will lead to their deaths, Washington "will come to their aid."

Tehran's options are limited by Trump's threats and a prolonged economic crisis, which deepened after Israel, joined by the US, launched a 12-day war against Iran in June, resulting in the destruction of several Iranian nuclear facilities.

These two pressures have narrowed Tehran's room for maneuver, leaving leaders caught between public anger on the streets and tough demands and threats from Washington, with few real options and high risks at every turn. - an Iranian official told Reuters.

This view was supported by two other officials and a former Iranian official who remains close to Iranian leaders. All of them asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Another official said that after the US actions in Venezuela, some authorities fear that Iran could become "the next victim of Trump's aggressive foreign policy."

Recall

Iran's supreme political and spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plans to flee the country to Moscow with his inner circle if the protests in the country do not subside.