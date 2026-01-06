$42.420.13
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Iran's leaders concerned about US actions in Venezuela amid protests - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Iran's leaders are trying to quell protests, as US actions in Venezuela are causing concern in Tehran. Tehran's capabilities are limited by Trump's threats and a prolonged economic crisis.

Iran's leaders concerned about US actions in Venezuela amid protests - Reuters

Iranian leaders are trying to stop the protests, as US actions in Venezuela cause fears in Tehran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The day before the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump stated: if the Iranian leadership resorts to violent dispersal of protesters, which will lead to their deaths, Washington "will come to their aid."

Tehran's options are limited by Trump's threats and a prolonged economic crisis, which deepened after Israel, joined by the US, launched a 12-day war against Iran in June, resulting in the destruction of several Iranian nuclear facilities.

These two pressures have narrowed Tehran's room for maneuver, leaving leaders caught between public anger on the streets and tough demands and threats from Washington, with few real options and high risks at every turn.

- an Iranian official told Reuters.

This view was supported by two other officials and a former Iranian official who remains close to Iranian leaders. All of them asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Another official said that after the US actions in Venezuela, some authorities fear that Iran could become "the next victim of Trump's aggressive foreign policy."

Recall

Iran's supreme political and spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plans to flee the country to Moscow with his inner circle if the protests in the country do not subside.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran