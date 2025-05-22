Sybiha held the first telephone conversation with the newly appointed head of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anand: what they discussed
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held negotiations with the head of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand. They discussed peace for Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian Federation.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, held telephone talks with the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand. The main topic of the conversation was achieving a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
I was pleased to have the first telephone conversation with Anita Anand, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada and a long-time friend of Ukraine. We focused on diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine. I reaffirmed that a full and lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days remains necessary for peace efforts to have a chance of success.
During the conversation, Sybiha and Anand discussed the need for additional sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, as the aggressor state continues to reject a ceasefire and stall the peace process.
I emphasized that possible measures could concern the Russian energy sector, in particular lowering the price ceiling on oil, as well as introducing additional sanctions against the Russian banking system, including the central bank.
The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Canada also coordinated additional steps and contacts to strengthen international support for our country during Canada's presidency of the G7.
Sybiha also invited Anita Anand to Ukraine at a time convenient for her.
Supplement
Sybiha met with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf. The parties discussed bilateral relations, expansion of cooperation, as well as the appointment of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Algeria to strengthen relations between the countries.
Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.