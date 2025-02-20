ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Three oil tankers mysteriously damaged by explosions in the Mediterranean

Three oil tankers mysteriously damaged by explosions in the Mediterranean

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28017 views

Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.

The relevant incidents in the central Mediterranean related to the damage to non-military vessels by explosions were the first in at least the last 10 years. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In early 2025 , three oil tankers were damaged by explosions in the Mediterranean Sea . This is the first time such incidents have occurred in a decade. 

This is according to Reuters sources in the shipping and security industry.

Two explosions ripped through the hull of a Maltese-flagged tanker carrying Russian crude oil (sic) from Algeria as it docked at the port of Savona in northwestern Italy last week. Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident. Investigators do not rule out the possibility that the “impacts” were caused by explosive devices, as part of the hull was “pulled inward”.

The vessel's operator, the Athens-based Thenamaris, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the news agency

The tanker Seacharm, which is also related to the Thenamaris, was damaged by an explosion in the Mediterranean Turkish port of Ceyhan in late January, two sources told Reuters.

In the third incident, a Liberian-flagged Grace Ferrum chemical and product tanker was damaged off Libya in February.

According to LSEG's ship tracking data, the vessel was showing its status as unsubordinate off the Libyan coast on Wednesday. The Cypriot operator Cymare was not available for comment.

Recall

The An Yang 2 vessel with 20 crew members has run aground 200 meters off the coast of Sakhalin since. The vessel is carrying over 700 tons of fuel oil, diesel fuel and coal, and a state of emergency has been declared.

More than 50 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” belong to Dubai companies - Yle12.01.25, 04:04 • 56789 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
reutersReuters
dubaiDubai
libyaLibya
algeriaAlgeria
italyItaly
turkeyTurkey

