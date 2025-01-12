More than 50 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” belong to Dubai companies - Yle

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

More than 50 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” belong to Dubai companies - Yle

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56791 views

The Eagle S ship that damaged the Estlink 2 electric cable belongs to a Dubai-based company. It was discovered that 55 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” are registered in Dubai.

The vessel that damaged the power cable connecting Finland to Estonia belongs to a company registered in Dubai. As it turned out, Dubai companies own more than 50 vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet". This is reported by the editorial board of the Finnish national broadcaster Yle, UNN reports.

Details

According to a Yle investigation, the Eagle S, suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia, is owned by a Dubai-based firm.

It is noted that Yle's editorial board checked another 149 vessels associated with the Russian "shadow fleet".

Companies registered in Dubai have as many as 55 ships of the Russian shadow fleet on the embargo list

- reports Yle.

About a third of the vessels changed their names within a month after the sanctions were imposed or later. A significant number also changed owners or management companies. But this, as Yle notes, is a normal practice.

About a third of the ships included in the study changed their name during the month corresponding to or after the sanctions decision. Almost the same number of ships changed the owner and the management company responsible for the day-to-day operation of the vessel. More than a fifth of ships changed their flag country

- the post says.

According to the editors, in addition to Dubai, there are many companies-owners in India, China, Russia and small island states, where real ownership relationships are easy to conceal.

"The constant changes make it difficult to find out the real owners and operators of the vessels," Yle summarizes.

Recall

Russia uses more than 1000 vessels to circumvent sanctions, which is 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought Russia more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
dubaiDubai
indiaIndia
finlandFinland
chinaChina
estoniaEstonia

