Gas imports to the EU have decreased by 18% since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine amid falling demand

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11238 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35627 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65200 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114831 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69425 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216022 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160851 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114340 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137477 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107637 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28359 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 114833 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103310 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136529 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216023 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1144 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 4948 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22265 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53916 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 87972 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Gas imports to the EU have decreased by 18% since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine amid falling demand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3016 views

Gas consumption in the EU has fallen by 20% since 2021, which has allowed to reduce gas imports, and the bloc will be able to meet demand without additional infrastructure or imports.

Gas imports to the EU have decreased by 18% since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine amid falling demand

The European Union has cut gas imports by 18 percent since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and data shows that the driving force is a reduction in gas consumption, EUobserver reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to gas supply tracking data released on Wednesday, April 30, by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), EU gas consumption fell by 20 percent between 2021 and 2024, most of which occurred in the early years of the war.

This decline has allowed the bloc to reduce both pipeline and overseas liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, although Russian gas imports have "fallen to a fraction of pre-war levels," the publication writes.

The results also show that the EU does not need to build more gas pipelines and regasification plants to ensure future supplies (from abroad).

"If the EU continues its policy of reducing gas consumption, the bloc will be able to meet demand without additional gas infrastructure or increased imports," said Ana Maria Jaller-Makarevich, lead energy analyst for Europe at IEEFA.

Europe remains vulnerable to potential future supply disruptions, but these can be mitigated by further "reducing gas consumption, diversifying import sources, changing gas flows and installing more renewable energy sources."

The results come just days before the European Commission's roadmap to phase out Russian energy by 2027, expected on May 6.

EU's Costa says Russian LNG phase-out makes room for US supplies18.04.25, 14:03 • 6755 views

While the EU has failed to completely abandon Russian fossils, data suggests that reduced consumption is likely to further reduce dependence on imports from the east, the publication writes.

In the first quarter of 2025, total gas and LNG imports to the EU remained at the same level as the previous year, despite the fact that Russian gas transit through Ukraine completely stopped in January.

The gap was filled by LNG supplies from abroad to Europe, mainly from the United States, but total imports remained at the same level and were slightly below 2023 levels.

The published data adds some caveats to the picture when it comes to imports from Russia, the publication writes.

While pipeline supplies through Ukraine have ceased, flows through Turkey increased by 16 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

Overall, imports of Russian gas and LNG to the EU increased by 19.5 percent in 2024, highlighting the slow and uneven retreat from Russian supplies.

Nevertheless, the more general direction is clear: the EU is importing less gas.

Norway and the United States accounted for more than half of the EU's gas and LNG supply in early 2025, with Russia's share falling to 14 percent and Algeria slightly behind at 13 percent.

According to Jaller-Makarevich, further investments in heat pumps and renewable energy sources will further reduce imports and protect households and businesses from "volatile gas prices."

EU is looking for ways to break Russian gas contracts without penalties - FT15.04.25, 13:33 • 9461 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Algeria
Norway
United States
Ukraine
