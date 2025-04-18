EU's Costa says Russian LNG phase-out makes room for US supplies

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10038 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39484 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42163 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75914 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30425 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85526 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68455 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152697 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88794 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90757 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50766 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 75914 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85526 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152697 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107046 views
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14287 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15084 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29194 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28519 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40730 views
EU's Costa says Russian LNG phase-out makes room for US supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1960 views

The EU plans to present a roadmap for abandoning Russian fuel. This will be a signal for companies to increase LNG purchases from the US, said European Council President António Costa.

EU's Costa says Russian LNG phase-out makes room for US supplies

The upcoming publication by the European Union of a roadmap for abandoning the purchase of Russian fossil fuels will signal to companies that they should buy more liquefied natural gas from the United States, European Council Chairman António Costa said in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Details

The 27-nation bloc is due to present its plan to phase out energy purchases from Moscow on May 6 after Russia sharply cut natural gas exports to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, triggering unprecedented increases in fuel and electricity prices.

EU is set to present a plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas in May15.04.25, 12:44 • 7387 views

The EU, whose dependence on Russian gas has fallen to about 19% of total supplies last year compared to more than 40% before the war, will continue to reduce its imports, Costa told Bloomberg in an interview in Hamburg this week.

"This creates space in the market for imports from other suppliers, which means new opportunities for the United States," Costa said.

This comes as the EU is exploring a deal with the US to resolve a trade dispute. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Europe to buy more American energy if the bloc wants to avoid tariffs.

Trump wants Europe to pay more for gas, while the EU wants to spend less: Politico reveals details09.04.25, 13:00 • 8611 views

The United States is currently the third largest gas supplier to the EU.

While trade negotiations between the US and the EU are being conducted by the European Commission, decisions on signing new contracts for the purchase of LNG from the US are in the hands of companies and depend on their view of the market and prices. According to Costa, many of them have long-term contracts with Russia.

EU is looking for ways to break Russian gas contracts without penalties - FT15.04.25, 13:33 • 8957 views

"The political signal from the European Commission is that there are good reasons for European companies to find good prices in the US," Costa said. "There is a great opportunity to increase LNG imports from the US."

The roadmap, which is being worked on by the EU executive, should offer European companies tools to break long-term contracts with Russia. The European Commission is considering a recommendation to use trade measures such as quotas or tariffs at EU level, Bloomberg reports.

Although sanctions against imports of Russian gas could theoretically be the strongest legal tool for EU buyers to declare force majeure and stop purchases, the EU has not yet proposed this, as it would not have received the necessary unanimous support amid opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, the publication writes. And trade instruments can be adopted by a qualified majority.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
