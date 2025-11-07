Algerian mistakenly released from prison arrested in London

In Britain, police have again arrested 24-year-old Algerian citizen Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was accidentally released from Wandsworth Prison in southwest London on October 29. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Metropolitan Police of Britain reported that the man was identified on Blackstock Road in the northern part of the city, approximately 14 kilometers from the prison. An informant who spotted him immediately notified law enforcement, and Kaddour-Cherif was arrested at 11:23 local time on November 7.

In November 2024, the Algerian was convicted of exhibitionism committed in March of the same year. The court sentenced him to 18 months of community service and inclusion in the register of persons convicted of sexual offenses for a period of five years. He was later re-convicted of attempted burglary and sent to prison.

Despite this, he was mistakenly released on October 29, and only a few days later the prison notified the police of the incident, which led to a large-scale search.

