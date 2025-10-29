California searches for murder suspect accidentally released from jail

An active search is underway for Isaiah Jhamon Andrews, a 20-year-old resident of Kent, Washington, who was accidentally released on October 22 from the Martinez Detention Facility in Martinez, California. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

After staff realized Andrews had been mistakenly released, a search was initiated in the immediate vicinity, but he was not found. - the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office reported.

The agency is also investigating the circumstances of his release.

Andrews was in custody on local charges, a juvenile arrest warrant issued in Sacramento, and an out-of-state murder warrant. He is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in a Seattle hotel parking lot.

The search continues, and the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting. - the sheriff's office added.

Seattle police confirmed that Andrews had been previously arrested after a car chase in California.

