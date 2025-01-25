Saudi Arabia buys russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros

Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to supply russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The contract, signed in 2021, provided for the supply of 39 Pantsyr-S1M anti-aircraft missile systems, 10 mobile command posts, hundreds of missiles, vehicles, and communication systems. The first deliveries of this equipment took place in 2023, after the outbreak of the russian-Ukrainian war.

Separately, the documents mention the discussion of potential projects involving sanctioned russian companies. These include the construction of maintenance facilities, a training center for working with Pantsiryas in the port of Jeddah, and a plant for the production of air defense components and ammunition. However, there is no confirmation of the implementation of these projects.

According to reports, other countries continue to purchase russian weapons, including China, India, Algeria, and Egypt.

