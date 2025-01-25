ukenru
02:39 PM • 100045 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101536 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109494 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112231 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133414 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104139 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136692 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117009 views

Actual
Saudi Arabia buys russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros

Saudi Arabia buys russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32629 views

Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the terrorist country to supply 39 Pantsir-S1M systems and other military equipment. The first deliveries took place in 2023, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to supply russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The contract, signed in 2021, provided for the supply of 39 Pantsyr-S1M anti-aircraft missile systems, 10 mobile command posts, hundreds of missiles, vehicles, and communication systems. The first deliveries of this equipment took place in 2023, after the outbreak of the russian-Ukrainian war. 

Separately, the documents mention the discussion of potential projects involving sanctioned russian companies. These include the construction of maintenance facilities, a training center for working with Pantsiryas in the port of Jeddah, and a plant for the production of air defense components and ammunition. However, there is no confirmation of the implementation of these projects. 

According to reports, other countries continue to purchase russian weapons, including China, India, Algeria, and Egypt.

Italy and Saudi Arabia sign an agreement on energy cooperation15.01.25, 01:38 • 23285 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
indiaIndia
algeriaAlgeria
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
egyptEgypt

